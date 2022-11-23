Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

