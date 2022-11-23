Holiday Food Drive
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.(Mark Davidson)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation.

Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which is up $5 billion from 2020 because of retail theft, says Beasley.

“Some of our local businesses throughout Tipton County also suffered from these crimes, and our goal with this operation is to curtail these thefts from happening in Tipton County,” said Beasley. Daily, one or more of our businesses have people who simply walk in and steal items ranging from power tools, TV’s, computers, baby formula, or laundry detergent, and our grocery stores have food swiped right out from under their noses.”

Turner says shoppers may see an increase in officers in the Covington shopping centers during the operation.

There will be high bail for criminals, especially for repeat offenders says, Davidson.

“Brazen, organized theft at public locations creates a high risk of violence and presents a clear danger to the community, necessitating appropriate bail,” said Davidson We will also seek to maximize the sentences and punishments for criminals, especially repeat offenders, who decide to target our community businesses to conduct their criminal business.”

