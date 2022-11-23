Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man critically injured after shooting in Orange Mound

Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning.

According to MPD, a man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects drove away from the scene on Haynes Street in a gray vehicle heading West on Barron Avenue, said police.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
THP troopers
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 51 North
Weather
Spencer's Holiday Forecast
Arlyn Broche plays Dany Garcia on NBC's Young Rock
NBC’s Young Rock star raises her real-life family, runs businesses and sizzles living out her acting dream