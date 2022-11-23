Man critically injured after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning.

According to MPD, a man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects drove away from the scene on Haynes Street in a gray vehicle heading West on Barron Avenue, said police.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.

