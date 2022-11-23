Man critically injured after shooting in Orange Mound
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning.
According to MPD, a man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects drove away from the scene on Haynes Street in a gray vehicle heading West on Barron Avenue, said police.
If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.
