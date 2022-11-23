Kings win 7th straight over Grizzlies 113-109

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and eight rebounds, Harrison Barnes added 26 points and the Sacramento Kings won their seventh straight, 113-109 over the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night.

Kevin Huerter scored 18 points and Malik Monk finished with 14 points as the Kings managed to hold on after leading by 14 midway through the fourth quarter.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points, six assists, and seven rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and five blocks and Dillon Brooks finished with 14 points as the Grizzlies lost their fourth of five.

