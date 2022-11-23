Holiday Food Drive
Kings win 7th straight over Grizzlies 113-109

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon...
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke and guard John Konchar (46) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Clay Bailey
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and eight rebounds, Harrison Barnes added 26 points and the Sacramento Kings won their seventh straight, 113-109 over the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night.

Kevin Huerter scored 18 points and Malik Monk finished with 14 points as the Kings managed to hold on after leading by 14 midway through the fourth quarter.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points, six assists, and seven rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and five blocks and Dillon Brooks finished with 14 points as the Grizzlies lost their fourth of five.

