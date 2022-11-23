Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Holiday travel increases post-pandemic

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another busy week for holiday travel across the nation post-pandemic.

Triple-A predicts nearly 50 million people will drive 50 miles or more to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The nation’s airports are seeing similar traffic. Memphis International airport officials say they saw their busiest week of travel since 2019 in November.

Wednesday is another high-volume day ahead of Thanksgiving and on Sunday as travelers return home.

Officials say nearly 57,000 people came through TSA checkpoints at MEM a week before Thanksgiving.

That’s a 4% increase from that same week in 2019 and the busiest week since fall break of 2019.

As of Nov. 23, more than 7,300 people are expected to fly out of MEM.

“As kids get out of school and people begin their travel plans, the Thanksgiving travel period really begins the Thursday or Friday before Thanksgiving. The rest of the week this far, the first 4 days have been right on track with 2019 numbers,” said Glen Thomas with the MEM.

It’s been about 2 months since TSA at MEM upgraded their security screening equipment.

Officials say there were a few bumps in the road as they worked through that learning curve, but things are running smoothly and there shouldn’t be an issue for those who’re traveling this Thanksgiving holiday.

A few travel tips reminders:

  • Be cognizant of what you’re packing.
  • Know the items that can and cannot come through TSA but could be in your checked luggage.
  • Arrive at least two hours before your flight takes off
  • Keep an eye on your flight status for any delays and cancellations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’

Latest News

Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/23
5 Star Stories: The Memphis Dream Center
5 Star Stories: The Memphis Dream Center
Tennessee State Senator London Lamar
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance