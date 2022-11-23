Holiday travel increases post-pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another busy week for holiday travel across the nation post-pandemic.

Triple-A predicts nearly 50 million people will drive 50 miles or more to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The nation’s airports are seeing similar traffic. Memphis International airport officials say they saw their busiest week of travel since 2019 in November.

Wednesday is another high-volume day ahead of Thanksgiving and on Sunday as travelers return home.

Officials say nearly 57,000 people came through TSA checkpoints at MEM a week before Thanksgiving.

That’s a 4% increase from that same week in 2019 and the busiest week since fall break of 2019.

As of Nov. 23, more than 7,300 people are expected to fly out of MEM.

“As kids get out of school and people begin their travel plans, the Thanksgiving travel period really begins the Thursday or Friday before Thanksgiving. The rest of the week this far, the first 4 days have been right on track with 2019 numbers,” said Glen Thomas with the MEM.

It’s been about 2 months since TSA at MEM upgraded their security screening equipment.

Officials say there were a few bumps in the road as they worked through that learning curve, but things are running smoothly and there shouldn’t be an issue for those who’re traveling this Thanksgiving holiday.

A few travel tips reminders:

Be cognizant of what you’re packing.

Know the items that can and cannot come through TSA but could be in your checked luggage.

Arrive at least two hours before your flight takes off

Keep an eye on your flight status for any delays and cancellations.

