Child injured in shooting at motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was injured in a shooting at a motel in Whitehaven.

Police say the shooting happened at Airport Inn on E Brooks Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A victim was found and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on any possible suspect. Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information that may assist police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.