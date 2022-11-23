Child injured in shooting at motel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was injured in a shooting at a motel in Whitehaven.
Police say the shooting happened at Airport Inn on E Brooks Road on Wednesday afternoon.
A victim was found and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
There’s no word on any possible suspect. Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information that may assist police.
