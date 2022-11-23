Funeral arrangements announced for Louise Patterson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Louise Patterson’s public viewing will be from 9a.m to 6:45p.m on Thursday, December 1. The local memorial service will continue at 7 p.m.

On Friday, December 2, Mrs. Patterson’s visitation will be from 8 to 9:45a.m. The National Homegoing Service will be at 10 that morning.

She was a dedicated member and licensed evangelist with COGIC denomination.

She was the founder of The Total Woman Women’s Conference, highlighting national crisis in the African American community. Her advocacy through this conference inspired women from across the country.

As president and CEO of the Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc., Mrs. Patterson, served as the general manager of WBBP radio station, president of Podium Records, and author of the book “A Real Pearl.”

“She made an indelible mark in Christendom as a first lady, an advisor and mentor to women, evangelists, authors, and most importantly, a complete champion of holiness. Mother Patterson faithfully supported her husband and pastor, Bishop G.E. Patterson, throughout his life’s ministry, with a poise and dignity matched by few. She was an elegant gem within the Church Of God In Christ family who will be greatly missed.” said COGIC Presiding Bishop Drew Sheard

All funeral services will be held at Temple of Deliverance Church Of God In Christ, 369 G.E. Patterson Ave. Her burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Click here to see a video of Evangelist Louise D. Patterson.

