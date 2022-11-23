Holiday Food Drive
Carbon monoxide leak results in apartment evacuation with 4 pets dead and 5 hospitalized

First responders on the scene outside The Venue apartments on Central Avenue.
First responders on the scene outside The Venue apartments on Central Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four civilians and one firefighter have been transported to the hospital Tuesday night following a carbon monoxide leak at The Venue apartments in Midtown.

All victims are in non-critical condition.

First responders first made the scene at 3:32 p.m. after a medical call was made. Officials with the Memphis Fire Department say that upon entering the complex, firefighters began to feel ill and dead pets were found, indicating a hazmat situation.

MFD says three dogs and one cat have died in total.

It was confirmed that there was work done to the complex’s boiler earlier in the day, which may have been the cause of the leak, MFD says.

There are 160 units in the complex in total.

EMS units are still on the scene and are tending to residents of the building. First responders are also performing a second search for residents and pets who may still be inside.

The leak has since been stabilized, MFD says.

