Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area.

The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season.

This is the 10th year for Home Instead Senior Care to conduct the local program.

This year program coordinators hope to collect gifts for more than 200 local older adults.

Home Instead Senior Care Program Director Phillip Kennedy joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the most popular gifts and how you can give back.

“Be a Santa to a Senior” trees can be found at the following locations:

· Carriage Crossing, 4674 Merchants Park Cir, Collierville 38017

· Anthropologie, 7615 W Farmington Blvd., Germantown, 38138

· J.Jill, 7615 W Farmington Blvd., Germantown, 38138

Each tree is decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions.

Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it to the location with the ornament attached.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

Latest News

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
Stuffing
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares Thanksgiving side tips and tricks
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares Thanksgiving reheating tips
Thanksgiving travel numbers at MEM look to mirror 2019 numbers.
Holiday travel increases post-pandemic in MEM