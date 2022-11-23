Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area.

The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season.

This is the 10th year for Home Instead Senior Care to conduct the local program.

This year program coordinators hope to collect gifts for more than 200 local older adults.

Home Instead Senior Care Program Director Phillip Kennedy joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the most popular gifts and how you can give back.

“Be a Santa to a Senior” trees can be found at the following locations:

· Carriage Crossing, 4674 Merchants Park Cir, Collierville 38017

· Anthropologie, 7615 W Farmington Blvd., Germantown, 38138

· J.Jill, 7615 W Farmington Blvd., Germantown, 38138

Each tree is decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions.

Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it to the location with the ornament attached.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.