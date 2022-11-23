Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Baby Café’ debuts in Memphis, providing assistance to families with infants

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) has debuted a “Baby Café” on Tuesday, which will provide families in need with resources to support their growing infants.

The SCHD Baby Café will offer breastfeeding advice, support, assistance, and referrals at no cost to any pregnant or breastfeeding mother residing in Shelby County. This will be the second Baby Café to be established in the state of Tennessee, the other being located in Smyrna, in Middle Tennessee.

The SCHD Baby Café will be the first-ever location in the county to provide drop-in access to breastfeeding professionals. The Baby Café will also provide services for the infant and the entire family support system, including professional lactation counseling, fatherhood initiatives, nutrition support, and recipes.

All Baby Cafés use a model pioneered by a national breastfeeding advocacy organization, Baby Café USA. The Public Health staff are trained around the theme of partnering with the family to understand child development.

The SCHD Baby Café will be available to pregnant and nursing mothers each Tuesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

4th suspect in Young Dolph murder appears in court
4th suspect in Young Dolph murder appears in court
‘Baby Café’ debuts in Memphis, providing assistance to families with infants
‘Baby Café’ debuts in Memphis, providing assistance to families with infants
First responders on the scene outside The Venue apartments on Central Avenue.
Carbon monoxide leak results in apartment evacuation with 4 pets dead and 5 hospitalized
Owner of Valid Kixx speaks out about store robbery
Owner of Valid Kixx speaks out about store robbery
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’