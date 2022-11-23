‘Baby Café’ debuts in Memphis, providing assistance to families with infants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) has debuted a “Baby Café” on Tuesday, which will provide families in need with resources to support their growing infants.

The SCHD Baby Café will offer breastfeeding advice, support, assistance, and referrals at no cost to any pregnant or breastfeeding mother residing in Shelby County. This will be the second Baby Café to be established in the state of Tennessee, the other being located in Smyrna, in Middle Tennessee.

The SCHD Baby Café will be the first-ever location in the county to provide drop-in access to breastfeeding professionals. The Baby Café will also provide services for the infant and the entire family support system, including professional lactation counseling, fatherhood initiatives, nutrition support, and recipes.

All Baby Cafés use a model pioneered by a national breastfeeding advocacy organization, Baby Café USA. The Public Health staff are trained around the theme of partnering with the family to understand child development.

The SCHD Baby Café will be available to pregnant and nursing mothers each Tuesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.