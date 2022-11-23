Airport sees influx of travels ahead of holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday was a day of long lines at Memphis International Airport.

More than 7,300 were expected to fly out the airport in one day.

The busy day follows last week, when nearly 57,000 people traveled through TSA checkpoints.

It’s been more than three months since TSA upgraded their security screening equipment here in Memphis and officials expect smooth sailing with the new systems this holiday season.

“So far, we’ve actually had a really smooth week in term so of TSA and wait times have not been significant so, so far so good,” Glen Thomas said.

AAA reports 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.