Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40

The scene of the crash on I-40
The scene of the crash on I-40(Burton Staggs)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 in Fayette County.

Two semi-trucks collided head-on near the 43 mile marker, according to emergency officials.

Westbound lanes of I-40 are closed down, and traffic is being diverted.

It’s unclear if there are any other injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

Latest News

Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Man critically injured after shooting in Orange Mound
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
THP troopers
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 51 North