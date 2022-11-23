1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 in Fayette County.

Two semi-trucks collided head-on near the 43 mile marker, according to emergency officials.

Westbound lanes of I-40 are closed down, and traffic is being diverted.

It’s unclear if there are any other injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.