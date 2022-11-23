1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40
Published: Nov. 23, 2022
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 in Fayette County.
Two semi-trucks collided head-on near the 43 mile marker, according to emergency officials.
Westbound lanes of I-40 are closed down, and traffic is being diverted.
It’s unclear if there are any other injuries.
