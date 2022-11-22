Holiday Food Drive
Your First Alert to a warmer week in the Mid-South as well as a rather soggy holiday

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will push temperatures to near normal limits this week, but it will also bring Gulf moisture into the area ahead of a cold front that will move through the area Thanksgiving Day

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the lower 30s

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light South wind and afternoon highs near 60

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with periods of rain, highs in the upper 50s, and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

