What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Bluff City Christmas Parade coming up on December 3 at the Hickory Ridge Mall.

Telisa also made sure to spread the word about MemFeast set for November 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at multiple locations throughout the Mid-South. The event helps to provide a Thanksgiving feast for those in need during the holiday season.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

