Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser

The scene at Treemont Cove.
The scene at Treemont Cove.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove.

One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was given.

Police ask that those with information call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

