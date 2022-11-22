Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove.

One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was given.

Police ask that those with information call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

