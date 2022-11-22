Holiday Food Drive
U.S Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveling to Memphis

FILE -U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a groundbreaking...
FILE -U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a groundbreaking ceremony for the New Portal North Bridge project held in Kearny, N.J., Monday, Aug 1, 2022. A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday, Nov. 17, against the U.S. Department of Transportation and Buttigieg. The lawsuit aims to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)(Stefan Jeremiah | AP)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting the Memphis International Airport Tuesday, November 29.

He will be announcing investments in the infrastructure to this key cargo hub.

This will improve planes getting goods to shelves this holiday season.

Additional details will be announced soon.

