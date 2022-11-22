U.S Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveling to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting the Memphis International Airport Tuesday, November 29.

He will be announcing investments in the infrastructure to this key cargo hub.

This will improve planes getting goods to shelves this holiday season.

Additional details will be announced soon.

