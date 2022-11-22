Two teens face 25 auto burglary charges each in break-ins across county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 19-year-olds have been charged in a series of car break-ins that took place in October.

According to the affidavit, the crimes spanned across the East Memphis, Berclair, Bartlett, and Cordova areas.

Among the stolen items were laptops, cellphones, tablets, wallets, purses, backpacks, cash, a gun, and more, valued at approximately $9,835 in total.

On Oct. 11, Bartlett Crime Suppression Unit Officers located a stolen white GMC Sierra at The Arbors of Century Center Apartments. Officers performed a containment on the car when four occupants then got out and fled.

All four were caught and put into custody. The suspects were identified as Isaac Colunga, 21, Anyssa Ayala, 19, Leonardo Corrales, 19, and Bryan Martinez, whose age was not disclosed.

Isaac Colunga, 21. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

The GMC was confirmed as stolen out of Bartlett and was involved in multiple motor vehicle thefts and thefts from motor vehicles, police say. Search warrants were executed at Ayala’s apartment where stolen items were found and recovered.

It was later determined that a gold Hyundai Elantra outside her apartment was used to commit other motor vehicle thefts and burglaries of vehicles. One stolen vehicle was recovered in the investigation.

Ayala is charged with 25 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000, one count of theft of property valued between $1,000 and $2,500, and eight counts of theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.

Corrales had two other active warrants at the time of his arrest.

Corrales is charged with 25 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, three counts of theft of property valued between $10,000 and $60,000, two counts of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000, one count of theft of property valued between $1,000 and $2,5000, eight counts of theft of property valued at $1,000 or less, two counts of intentionally evading arrest in a car, unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and evading arrest.

Colunga is charged with theft of property valued between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest. He is free on a $15,000 bond. No court date has been set.

Ayala is free on a $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

Corrales is being held on a $225,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

