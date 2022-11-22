Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

A TSA spokesperson said the cat has been returned safely to its home.

If you have questions on what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash
Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.
Applications now open for Memphis in May 2023 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Many nonprofit services offer budgeting help in addition to debt management
Single mom shares story of getting out of debt with help from nonprofit debt management company