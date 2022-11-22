Tigers all business heading into last regular season football game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are only four schools in NCAA college football that have won at least 50 home games over the last 10 years. The University of Memphis is one of them.

Alabama and Clemson are a couple of the others.

The Tigers eclipsed that mark and became bowl eligible for the ninth straight year with Saturday’s win against North Alabama, 59-to nothing.

The nine-straight bowls is a school record and the longest action bowl streak of any school not in the Power 5.

But, with one game left in the regular season, making bowl games is not something Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield is harping on.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to a bowl game,” he said. “[I] congratulated the team in the locker room, and again yesterday at practice. But, right after that, we won’t talk about the bowl game again. We are 100% focused on a great SMU opponent this Saturday. [They’re] one of the top offenses in the entire country. They put up a lot of points. They got the top receiver in the country, and one of the top quarterbacks in the country. And they do a lot of great things. [They’re a] veteran team and they’ve had a lot of great success.”

Tigers wide receiver Eddie Lewis made the AAC Honor Roll for his all-purpose performance in the big win against North Alabama.

Lewis with more than 150 yards receiving and a 51-yard touchdown reception.

He also ran a punt back 61 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers close the regular season on the road at SMU Saturday.

Kickoff is at 2:30 pm in Dallas.

