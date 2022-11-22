Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to campaign finance scheme

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission to benefit his campaign for his 2016 campaign for U.S Congress.

According to court documents, Kelsey stated he conspired to and did illegally funnel money from several sources, including his own Tennessee State campaign committee.

Kelsey’s co-conspirators, including Joshua Smith, are accused of creating a national political organization to make unauthorized and excessive donations to Kelsey’s federal campaign committee.

Prosecutors say, Kelsey and his co-conspirators started the concealed movement of $91,000-$66,000 of which came from his State Senate campaign committee and $25,000 of which came from a non-profit organization. They also caused the political organization to make $80,000 to Kelsey’s federal campaign committee.

Kelsey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count.

Joshua Smith pleaded guilty last month to aiding and abetting the solicitation, receipt, direction, transfer, and spending of soft money in connection with a federal election. He is awaiting sentencing.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Jonathan Skrmetti
TN Attorney General files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Ark. Governor Asa Hutchinson
Ark. governor hints at 2024 president candidacy
Assessment of Decision 2022 and what's needed going forward
Assessment of Decision 2022 and what’s needed for Shelby County going forward
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee outlines goals for second term