Teen succumbs to injuries after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a juvenile Monday night.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. However, MPD tweeted Tuesday morning that she did not survive her injuries.

On November 21, 2022, at 8:00 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2737 Curtis Street. A female teen victim was located & transported to Lebonhuer critical. This morning she was pronounced deceased. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/sTOl9oTjSh — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 22, 2022

The shooting took place on Curtis Street in Parkway Village.

Officers have one male in custody after the shooting.

MPD asks if for you to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

