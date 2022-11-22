Holiday Food Drive
Teen succumbs to injuries after shooting in Parkway Village

Memphis Police Department investigating shooting
Memphis Police Department investigating shooting(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson and Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a juvenile Monday night.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. However, MPD tweeted Tuesday morning that she did not survive her injuries.

The shooting took place on Curtis Street in Parkway Village.

Officers have one male in custody after the shooting.

MPD asks if for you to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

