Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

Desimen Dashun Rodgers
Desimen Dashun Rodgers(Southaven PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven.

Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

The next day, police were able to identify the two people involved in the shooting through surveillance video.

A search warrant was issued for a home in the Greenbrook area, where several firearms were found, including the one believed to be used in the shooting.

Police determined one of the shooters acted in self-defense, and the other was living in Horn Lake.

Southaven and Horn Lake police both executed a search warrant at that home and took Desimen Dashun Rodgers into custody for attempted murder.

