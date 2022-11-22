Survey examines harassment among LGTBQ students face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of the horrific, deadly mass shooting at Club Q, the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Chalkbeat reporter Patrick Wall joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about his recent story highlighting a large-scale survey among LGTBQ students.

Wall talked about how the survey highlighted that more than 80% of LGTBQ students say they faced harassment or assault at school.

He also talked about the interviews he did with a families and the difficulties they faced within their own school district.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

