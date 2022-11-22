Holiday Food Drive
Sunny & warmer today, rain arrives on Thanksgiving

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning, but sunshine and a south wind will put temperatures at 60 degrees this afternoon. It will feel cool again tonight under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 30s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: On Wednesday, temperatures will be back in the lower 60s with a sun and cloud mix. Clouds will increase that evening and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will bring clouds and rain. Scattered showers will be possible all day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows will be around 50 degrees that night.

BLACK FRIDAY: We could still see a stray shower on Friday, but it won’t rain all day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: There will be scattered showers on Saturday, but Sunday will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s to 60 degrees with overnight lows in the low 40s.

