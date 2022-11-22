Men sought by police following road rage attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for two men they say vandalized a victim’s truck after being involved in an accident in front of the Q-Mart at 1651 Getwell Road.

The accident took place on Oct. 30 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police say.

Officers were told by the victim that after the accident, the two suspects then assaulted him and threw a concrete cinderblock at him.

Police did not disclose whether or not the victim was hurt.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a Black man of medium build with a short afro, wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt, light jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Suspect No. 2 is described as a six-foot tall Black man of slim build, wearing a black skull cap, dark-colored mechanic clothes, and brown tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

