Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Men sought by police following road rage attack

Pictured is Suspect No. 1 in the vandalism case that took place on Getwell Road.
Pictured is Suspect No. 1 in the vandalism case that took place on Getwell Road.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for two men they say vandalized a victim’s truck after being involved in an accident in front of the Q-Mart at 1651 Getwell Road.

The accident took place on Oct. 30 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police say.

Officers were told by the victim that after the accident, the two suspects then assaulted him and threw a concrete cinderblock at him.

Police did not disclose whether or not the victim was hurt.

  • Suspect No. 1 is described as a Black man of medium build with a short afro, wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt, light jeans, and black tennis shoes.
  • Suspect No. 2 is described as a six-foot tall Black man of slim build, wearing a black skull cap, dark-colored mechanic clothes, and brown tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one...
3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion

Latest News

FedExForum
Grizzlies host ‘More Than a Meal’ packing event, giving Thanksgiving baskets to 100 families for the holidays
Tenn. Senator calls 3 proposed bills an attack on LGBTQ+ community
Tenn. senator calls 3 proposed bills an attack on LGBTQ+ community
Leonardo Corrales and Anyssa Ayala.
Two teens face 25 auto burglary charges each in break-ins across county
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning