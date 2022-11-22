Holiday Food Drive
Partnership focuses on high school financial literacy in underserved zip codes

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Across classrooms, there’s a growing need for financial education, and a partnership between Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation are hoping to change that.

David Zasada with Intuit and Super Bowl Champion Ndamukong Suh joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how they hope for fill the growing need for financial education in the classroom by focusing their efforts on school districts in underserved zip codes.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

