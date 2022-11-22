Holiday Food Drive
MSCS partners with Feed The Needy to distribute 242k lbs of food for Thanksgiving

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools have teamed with a local organization called Feed The Needy to make sure everyone’s Thanksgiving is nutritious.

Volunteers for Feed The Needy, a local non-profit organization, will meet to complete the packing of over 242,000 pounds of food.

They are at two locations Tuesday morning: MSCS Bayer Campus Building at 5 a.m. or S. Hollywood at 9 a.m.

Volunteers work to complete over 3,800 (65-pound) food boxes that help families through the holiday season.

“With rising inflation, food insecurity is increasing across the Mid-South,” said Dr. Cathryn Stout, Chief of Communications for MSCS. “At this critical moment, Feed the Needy is doing important work in the city by providing groceries and food baskets to some of our most vulnerable families.”

