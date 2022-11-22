MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 juvenile in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that has left one juvenile in critical condition.

The shooting took place on Monday night on Curtis Street.

A juvenile girl was located and transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition, according to police.

Officers have one male in custody after the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

