MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago

Fatal fire Decatur St
Fatal fire Decatur St(MFD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in New Chicago where a man was found dead Tuesday.

The Public Information officer says a man was found in the doorway of a home located on Decatur.

The total estimated damages are $26,000.

MFD says the fire started in the living room accidentally.

The victim has not been identified yet.

