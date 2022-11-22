MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in New Chicago where a man was found dead Tuesday.

The Public Information officer says a man was found in the doorway of a home located on Decatur.

The total estimated damages are $26,000.

MFD says the fire started in the living room accidentally.

The victim has not been identified yet.

