MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in New Chicago where a man was found dead Tuesday.
The Public Information officer says a man was found in the doorway of a home located on Decatur.
The total estimated damages are $26,000.
MFD says the fire started in the living room accidentally.
The victim has not been identified yet.
