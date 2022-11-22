Holiday Food Drive
Memphis 901 FC names new head coach

Atlanta United coach Stephen Glass talks with Inter Miami defender Leandro González Pirez after...
Atlanta United coach Stephen Glass talks with Inter Miami defender Leandro González Pirez after an MLS soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Boys in Blue have their new head coach.

Memphis 901 FC named Stephen Glass as their new head coach for 2023, inking him to a multi-year deal.

Glass is the former manager of Atlanta United and Aberdeen FC.

“We, as a Club, couldn’t be more excited for what Stephen will bring to 901 FC. His knowledge of the American soccer landscape as well as his international managerial experience will allow us to continue to build on our recent success,” Memphis 901 FC Sporting Director Tim Howard said. “It has been satisfying to not only land our top target but to know how eager Stephen is to get to work.”

Glass is a native of Dundee, Scotland, and has a history as a player for Aberdeen FC and in the English Premier League.

Glass replaces reigning USL Coach of the Year Ben Pirmann, who left Memphis to become head coach of the Charleston Battery.

The club will announce the rest of the technical staff in the coming weeks.

