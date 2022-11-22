Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church presents MemFeast along with other community organizations to giveaway meals on Thanksgiving.

The annual MemFeast will be on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed the homeless and hungry.

There are several locations listed below:

Christ Missionary Baptist - 480 S Parkway East

Martin Temple CME Church - 65 S. Parkway West

Mt. Pisgah CME Church - 2490 Park Avenue

Faith Heritage Church of God in Christ - 3802 Gragg Avenue

Ed Rice Community Center - 2907 N. Watkins Street

Raleigh Town Center - 2975 Old Austin Peay Highway

Hollywood Community Center - 1560 North Hollywood

Whitehaven Community Center - 4318 Graceland Drive

Bickford Community Center - 233 Henry Street

