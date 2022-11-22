Holiday Food Drive
Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving

MemFEAST on Thanksgiving Day
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church presents MemFeast along with other community organizations to giveaway meals on Thanksgiving.

The annual MemFeast will be on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed the homeless and hungry.

There are several locations listed below:

  • Christ Missionary Baptist - 480 S Parkway East
  • Martin Temple CME Church - 65 S. Parkway West
  • Mt. Pisgah CME Church - 2490 Park Avenue
  • Faith Heritage Church of God in Christ - 3802 Gragg Avenue
  • Ed Rice Community Center - 2907 N. Watkins Street
  • Raleigh Town Center - 2975 Old Austin Peay Highway
  • Hollywood Community Center - 1560 North Hollywood
  • Whitehaven Community Center - 4318 Graceland Drive
  • Bickford Community Center - 233 Henry Street

