Kendric Davis earns AAC Honor Roll for Tigers men’s basketball

Memphis guard Kendric Davis plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game...
Memphis guard Kendric Davis plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a big Thanksgiving tournament coming up in Orlando, the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is still digesting its feast of a home-opening victory against Virginia Commonwealth.

So is the American Athletic Conference when it comes to one player: The UofM’s Kendric Davis.  

The AAC named Davis to the league’s Honor Roll for his performances in the Tigers’ two games against VCU and Saint Louis.

He averaged 22 points and 5.5 assists.

Davis, the former AAC Player of the Year, was clearly the best player on the floor against the Rams, with 26 points, 7 assists, and 4 boards. 

This is the player the Tigers were hoping for as the No. 1 transfer in the country from SMU.

The Tigers next get out of the cold at Disney’s Wide World of Sports for the ESPN Invitation.

Their first game is against Seton Hall of the Big East Thursday night.

