Junior shining bright for Memphis Hustle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you want to check an up-and-coming hooper on the pro basketball side, you might want to ride on down to Southaven to catch the Memphis Hustle in NBA G-League Action against the Birmingham Squadron.

The main attraction: Hustle forward Kenny Lofton Jr.

The big rookie from Louisiana Tech continues to burn up the G-League.

Lofton is coming off a season-high 31 point,15 rebound, 6 assist effort against Rio Grand Valley. He’s averaging more than 28 points per game.

You might want to check him out now before the price to see him goes up with the parent Grizzlies.

Tip time is 7 p.m. at the Landers Center in Southaven.

