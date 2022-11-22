How you can help end homelessness among Veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Veteran homelessness had an 11% decline since early 2020.

That’s the biggest drop in more than five years, but the mission is not complete.

As we honor our nation’s Veterans this month, VA is focused on programs to end and prevent Veteran homelessness.

Monica Diaz, Executive Director for the Veterans Health Administration Homeless Programs, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the issue and what you can do to help end homelessness among Veterans.

