Grizzlies host ‘More Than a Meal’ packing event, giving Thanksgiving baskets to 100 families for the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies tip off their 2022-23 Season of Giving by teaming up with MyTownMiracles to provide Thanksgiving baskets for 100 families in the greater Memphis area

Every family will be given a food basket containing a turkey, fresh ingredients for two sides, and a dessert to help prepare a Thanksgiving meal. Additionally, the food baskets will come with a brand-new pot and pan set, casserole dishes, roasting pan and necessary kitchen cookware tools.

This event will take place on Wednesday from 3-4 p.m in the FedExForum Grand Lobby.

