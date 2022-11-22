Holiday Food Drive
Fitz Casino & Hotel announces plans for renovation

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Located along the Mississippi River in Tunica, Miss. lies the Fitz Casino & Hotel.

It was just announced that this hotel at 711 Lucky Lane is undergoing renovations to become the newest member of the Trademark Collection by the Wyndham hotel chain.

“We’re excited to have our hotel join the Trademark Collection by Wyndham family and are looking forward to providing our guests with the high-quality accommodations that the brand is known for, and welcoming members of the Wyndham Rewards Club to the Fitz family” said Tony Scudiero, the property’s Vice President/General Manager.

The transition of this 9-story hotel will feature 506 rooms, new furniture, an indoor pool, an exercise facility, and 9,000 square feet of event and meeting space. It will also include eateries such as an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, Fuddruckers Grill, Bazaar, Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin-Robbins, and The Market General Store.

In the 45,000 square feet casino space there are 850 slot machines, 11 table games, and sportsbooks.

For more information you can click here.

