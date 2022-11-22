“Despacito” sensation rallies support for St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every holiday season St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital raises money to help fight childhood cancer.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital leads the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Grammy and Billboard award-winning singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss how communities can support St. Jude through the Thanks and Giving® campaign that runs through December.

Fonsi was also joined by childhood cancer survivor Reynaldo who shared how St. Jude made a difference in his life after being diagnosed with a soft tissue cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

Beyond financial donations, people are also encouraged to send a holiday card to a child undergoing treatment.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

