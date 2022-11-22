Crews working to rescue person from grain bin

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue.

Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 140 near Etowah in Mississippi County.

A man apparently fell into the bin and was unable to get out.

Crews from surrounding communities, including Kaiser, responded to the scene to assist in the rescue operations.

Chief Hill told our reporter Alejandra Hernandez that the person “is still alive.”

Osceola Fire Captain Ray Williams said the man is “suspended, so he won’t sink further.’

Rescuers are cutting the sides of the grain bin to relieve pressure off the victim.

Helicopters are at the scene, ready to transport the victim to a hospital once he’s removed from the bin.

— Alejandra Hernández (@AleHernandezTV) November 22, 2022

