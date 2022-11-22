Holiday Food Drive
Budgeting tips for the holiday shopping season

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid inflation, managing your money has never been more important, especially as we approach the holiday season.

Financial Health Expert Katrina Holt joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about a recent survey by Affirm that found over 70% of people plan to change the way they spend and save this holiday season.

She also shared some budget tips to help ease the stress of the holiday shopping season and why you may want to rethink swiping your credit cards this year.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

