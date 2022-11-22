Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bottom Line: Best choice for holiday drinks

By Consumer Reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/ CONSUMER REPORTS) - Move over, hard seltzers; now you can enjoy ready-made cocktails—like old fashioned, cosmos, and mojitos—from a can.

Consumer Reports’ experts had the tough job of tasting some of the more popular brands to see if they’re worth a try for the holiday season and beyond! If you’re up to making your own, CR shares the best cocktail shakers for those who prefer the “old-fashioned” way.

Whether you want your favorite cocktail without the fuss or you don’t have the right tools to make one yourself, Consumer Reports says there are lots of options.

The easy breezy option is a canned cocktail. One of the better things about canned cocktails is that they allow you to focus on your guests and not on preparing your cocktails yourself.

How does canning something that’s meant to be served fresh from the bar really taste? A lot of cocktails work really well in cans, but one thing you have to look out for is that it’s very hard to “can” fresh citrus or fresh fruit juice. They’re going to be their own thing.

For example, the Bacardi Mojito doesn’t taste exactly like a mojito, but it was still a surprise hit; think spiked Sprite—refreshing and sweet.

For less of a sweet hit, tasters say the Cutwater Tequila Paloma is also refreshing, slightly citrusy, and reasonably priced, which makes it a great party pick.

If you’d rather save some money and play bartender, CR also took a look at several cocktail shakers. Beginners tend to gravitate toward cobbler shakers, which have three parts: a shaker, a strainer, and a cap that doubles as a 1-ounce measuring cup.

However, pros prefer Boston shakers for their simplicity—two parts that fit together and come apart relatively easily.

A stainless steel one from Crate & Barrel is easy to use, is dishwasher-safe, and costs only $20. And note that you’ll need to buy what’s called a Hawthorne strainer separately.

Finally, if you want to keep effort and costs down, CR says to consider boxed wine for your holiday soiree. Boxed wine not only costs less than bottled but also lasts longer, so it’s less likely to go to waste after the party is over.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning

Latest News

Feed the Needy volunteers
MSCS partners with Feed The Needy to distribute 242k lbs of food for Thanksgiving
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 11/22
Feed The Needy
MSCS partners with Feed The Needy to distribute 242k lbs of food for Thanksgiving
‘All she wanted was to be accepted’: Mid-Southerners hold candlelight vigil for victims of...
‘All she wanted was to be accepted’: Mid-Southerners hold candlelight vigil for victims of Colorado nightclub massacre