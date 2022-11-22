Holiday Food Drive
Applications now open for Memphis in May 2023 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest

Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May officials announced the opening of team applications to compete in the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

The 45th edition of the barbecue cooking contest will take place on May 17-20, 2023, and will be returning to its home in Tom Lee Park.

The 2023 contest will feature over 300 judges and promises a prize totaling $140,000.

Team spaces will fill up quickly with teams across the country and around the world. The contest will be limited to 150 teams due to the renovation of Tom Lee Park and the reduction of usable space. The deadline to apply is Feb. 17, 2023.

For more information on applications click here.

