2 suspects detained after woman shot at Krystal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a Raleigh Krystal, police say.

Two suspects have been detained in connection to the crime.

Police say the shooting took place at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Krystal located at 3330 Austin Peay Highway.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

