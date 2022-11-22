Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 suspects detained after woman shot at Krystal

(Jay Reeves | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a Raleigh Krystal, police say.

Two suspects have been detained in connection to the crime.

Police say the shooting took place at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Krystal located at 3330 Austin Peay Highway.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.
Applications now open for Memphis in May 2023 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin, ‘awake and talking’
Mass burglars stole about $100k worth of Nike shoes in Autumn Ridge
Mass burglars stole about $100k worth of Nike shoes in Autumn Ridge
Mass Burglars
Mass burglars stole about $100k worth of Nike shoes in Autumn Ridge