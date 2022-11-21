Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to warming temperatures and Thanksgiving Day rain chances

Temperatures will climb through mid-week ahead of a Thanksgiving Day cold front.
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A slow warming trend will begin today as winds will shift from from the south, allowing milder air to move into the region. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be near levels. However, a Thanksgiving Day cold front moves in, bringing a chance for rain and slightly cooler temperatures for Friday and next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

TUE-WED: Temperatures will continue to climb. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. By Wednesday, temperatures will back in the low 60s with a sun and cloud mix. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will bring clouds and rain. Scattered showers will be possible all day. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

BLACK FRIDAY: We could still see a stray shower on Friday, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one...
3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

et
Monday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 21, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures climb this week, First Alert to Thanksgiving rain
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning weather 11/21
ET
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 20, 2022