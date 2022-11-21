Warming trend & First Alert to Thanksgiving rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This is the coldest morning so far this season with temperatures in the teens and lower 20s. With sunshine and a south wind, temperatures will climb to the lower 50s this afternoon. It will be a chilly night with lows in the 30s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will climb each day this week. Tuesday will be Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. By Wednesday, temperatures will back in the low 60s with a sun and cloud mix. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will bring clouds and rain. Scattered showers will be possible all day. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

BLACK FRIDAY: We could still see a stray shower on Friday, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

