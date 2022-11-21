Travelers Institute highlights impacts of distracted driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, the Travelers Institute is highlighting the dangers and impact of distracted driving.

Joan Woodward, president of the Travelers Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the different types of distractions drivers face on the road.

She also talked about the 2022 Every Second Matters Education Guide that offers insights into the impact of distracted driving and the effects of the pandemic.

Ryan McMahon, senior vice president of Cambridge Mobile Telematics, also joined in the conversation to share advice on how to speak up if a friend or family member is driving distracted.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

