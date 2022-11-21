Silver alert issued for missing Grenada woman

GRENADA, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for a woman missing out of Grenada.

Madrena Robinson, 55, was last seen the morning of November 17 on First Street.

She is believed to be in a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks with a Mississippi tag GAB9184.

Family members say she has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you know where she may be, call Grenada police at 662-226-1211.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.