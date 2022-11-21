Silver alert issued for missing Grenada woman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GRENADA, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for a woman missing out of Grenada.
Madrena Robinson, 55, was last seen the morning of November 17 on First Street.
She is believed to be in a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks with a Mississippi tag GAB9184.
Family members say she has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If you know where she may be, call Grenada police at 662-226-1211.
