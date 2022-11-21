Holiday Food Drive
Police shoot driver in alleged stolen vehicle

The scene at Chelsea and Boxwood
The scene at Chelsea and Boxwood(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer.

The incident began when officers were called to Peres Avenue around 10:30 a.m. about a stolen vehicle that was occupied by multiple armed people.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the stolen vehicle unoccupied.

While checking, an unknown male got into the driver’s seat.

Memphis police cannot say what transpired in the following moments, but say the officer shot the driver.

The crashed vehicle at the scene.
The crashed vehicle at the scene.(Action News 5)

The driver then drove off and crashed in the area of Chelsea Avenue and Boxwood Street.

That driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer was also injured and taken to the hospital; it’s unclear what caused the officer’s injuries.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

No one involved in the incident has been identified.

