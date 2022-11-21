Police shoot driver in alleged stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer.

The incident began when officers were called to Peres Avenue around 10:30 a.m. about a stolen vehicle that was occupied by multiple armed people.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the stolen vehicle unoccupied.

While checking, an unknown male got into the driver’s seat.

Memphis police cannot say what transpired in the following moments, but say the officer shot the driver.

The crashed vehicle at the scene. (Action News 5)

The driver then drove off and crashed in the area of Chelsea Avenue and Boxwood Street.

That driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer was also injured and taken to the hospital; it’s unclear what caused the officer’s injuries.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

No one involved in the incident has been identified.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.