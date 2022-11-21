Holiday Food Drive
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter

Naugatuck are searching for a man wanted in connection with the homicide of a 1-year-old child. (Source: WFSB)
By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Officers with the Naugatuck Police Department are searching for a man accused of killing his daughter who was just shy of turning 1.

Police said Monday the girl died of neck compressions and stab wounds, according to WFSB. Officials said the young child had been dismembered as well.

Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection to the death of the 11-month-old and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Officials said Francisquini has prior arrests and was out on bond for a combination of five pending cases.

Authorities said they found a GPS monitor they claimed was removed before 911 was called at the time of the stabbing.

“Francisquini as well as the child’s biological mother were involved in a dispute in Waterbury,” police said during news conference Monday. “It was during that incident that the GPS monitor was removed.”

According to authorities, Francisquini ran away from the scene and ditched his car. Officers searched for him throughout the weekend and the FBI was called to assist.

Police have obtained a warrant to arrest and charge Francisquini with murder. They have not yet identified a motive for the killing.

Officers said Monday this case is one of the most trying they’ve ever investigated.

