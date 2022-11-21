Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD searching for suspect after shots were fired over attempted car break-in

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to an aggravated assault that led to multiple shots being fired.

The shooting happened Monday morning around 2 a.m. on Mill Avenue, according to police.

The victim was in his apartment with his girlfriend when he saw a suspect wearing a hoodie attempting to break into his Infiniti G35.

Police say the victim then yelled at the suspect who opened fire. He was also armed and fired back with a handgun. The suspect then escaped the scene, getting into an orange sedan and headed eastbound on Mill Avenue.

According to police, the victim’s car was struck at least four times and his car was struck several times.

An apartment near the victim was also hit with two other victims on the inside―Three other vehicles were also hit.

No victims were injured in the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one...
3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

The scene at Chelsea and Boxwood
Police shoot juvenile driver in alleged stolen vehicle
Max Carroll
Briarcrest Christian School student to play in Under Armour Next All-America Game
Madrena Robinson
Silver alert issued for missing Grenada woman
Lorenzo Allen, 25.
Memphis man captured after 55-year-old woman killed in West Memphis