MPD searching for suspect after shots were fired over attempted car break-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to an aggravated assault that led to multiple shots being fired.

The shooting happened Monday morning around 2 a.m. on Mill Avenue, according to police.

The victim was in his apartment with his girlfriend when he saw a suspect wearing a hoodie attempting to break into his Infiniti G35.

Police say the victim then yelled at the suspect who opened fire. He was also armed and fired back with a handgun. The suspect then escaped the scene, getting into an orange sedan and headed eastbound on Mill Avenue.

According to police, the victim’s car was struck at least four times and his car was struck several times.

An apartment near the victim was also hit with two other victims on the inside―Three other vehicles were also hit.

No victims were injured in the shooting.

