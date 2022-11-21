Memphis women’s soccer falls to Arkansas in Round of 16 of NCAA Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In their first-ever trip to the Round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the Memphis women’s soccer team fell in penalty kicks to Arkansas, 3-2. The Tigers were eliminated, while the Razorbacks are on to the quarterfinals.

After the Hogs scored the first two goals of the game in the first half, the Tigers answered with goals from Lilly Huber and Grace Stordy in the final five minutes of the half to tie the game at two going into halftime.

Arkansas took the lead with just under 10 minutes left in the game, but the Tigers once again had the response. A shot from the wing by Saorla Miller went off the post, and Mya Jones was in the perfect place to corral the deflection and find the back of the net for the game-tying goal.

No goals were scored in either overtime period. The Razorbacks took a 3-2 lead in PKs, and Arkansas goalie Grace Barbara made an incredible diving save on Jones’ attempt to tie the PK period that ended the game.

